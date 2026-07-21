Trump Administration Weighs Cutting UN Refugee Agency Ties

The Trump administration is considering severing ties with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), potentially ending US funding. This deliberation follows a disagreement over the appointment of the deputy high commissioner. Such a move could weaken the agency amidst increasing global displacement due to ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 05:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 05:01 IST
Trump Administration Weighs Cutting UN Refugee Agency Ties
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  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is considering cutting ties with the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, following a dispute over a key appointment. Sources reveal that the decision could end US funding, which constitutes a significant portion of the agency's budget.

The disagreement centers around the appointment of U.S. diplomat Tressa Rae Finerty as UNHCR's deputy high commissioner, which has upset some U.S. officials. The sources suggest the move could destabilize the agency during a global refugee crisis.

Diplomats and aid officials fear a US withdrawal would weaken support for the 1951 Refugee Convention. While the UN stresses no official changes, the situation remains tense, highlighting the broader challenges in international cooperation.

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