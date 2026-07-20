Electric Bike Charging Hazards: Fire Erupts in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A fire broke out in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Walhekarwadi area on Monday morning, ignited by two electric two-wheelers charging at Dagdoba Chowk. The fire rapidly spread to a nearby residential building, leaving one person injured.

Fire officials reported that the flames engulfed the two e-bikes and extended to the two-storey building. Firefighter Shahaji Kopnkar stated that a call was received at 7:18 AM reporting a fire in the area. A response team was promptly dispatched.

"Upon arrival, we discovered a ground-plus-two-storey structure with individuals trapped inside," Kopnkar explained. "The fire ignited while an electric bike was charging on the ground floor. We rescued one person and the fire is now under control. Two bikes were burnt, and one person was injured. We're investigating the cause," he added.

In a separate incident, a fire erupted at a paint warehouse in Pune's Kondhwa area the previous Friday, seriously injuring one person. Back on June 16, a fire consumed four furniture shops in Handewadi, Pune, though there were no casualties.

Pune Fire Department's Sameer Shaikh mentioned that the cause of the Kondhwa fire is still being determined but noted it spread quickly due to flammable materials. Firefighting efforts involved multiple stations and water supply vehicles.

Shaikh noted the fire affected four furniture-related businesses, sparing an adjacent hotel and another factory. No casualties resulted from the incident.