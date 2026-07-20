DMK Slams TVK Government for Alleged Political Targeting and Democratic Erosion

DMK chief MK Stalin criticizes the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government for arresting Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan, accusing them of undermining democratic values and targeting political adversaries. Stalin alleges that the ruling party uses arrests to shift focus from its shortcomings and questions their respect for legal and human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 12:50 IST
DMK Slams TVK Government for Alleged Political Targeting and Democratic Erosion
Supporters of DMK MLA MLA Markandeyan at the Police station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin condemned the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government following the arrest of Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan. Stalin accused the ruling party of exploiting state machinery to stifle dissent and distract from pressing governmental issues.

Highlighting an alleged pattern, Stalin claimed that former ministers, MLAs, and social media critics who voice governmental inadequacies were systematically targeted. He drew attention to judicial remarks questioning the inclusion of unrelated criminal charges in defamation cases, suggesting a misuse of legal protocols.

Stalin further alleged that Markandeyan's detainment was marred by the denial of lawyer access and medicine, infringing on fundamental rights. He urged law enforcement to adhere to legal norms rather than political orders. DMK's TKS Elangovan criticized TVK's political inexperience and suggested legal retaliation against any parallel defamatory remarks from TVK members.

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