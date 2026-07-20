DMK Slams TVK Government for Alleged Political Targeting and Democratic Erosion

In a scathing critique, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin condemned the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government following the arrest of Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan. Stalin accused the ruling party of exploiting state machinery to stifle dissent and distract from pressing governmental issues.

Highlighting an alleged pattern, Stalin claimed that former ministers, MLAs, and social media critics who voice governmental inadequacies were systematically targeted. He drew attention to judicial remarks questioning the inclusion of unrelated criminal charges in defamation cases, suggesting a misuse of legal protocols.

Stalin further alleged that Markandeyan's detainment was marred by the denial of lawyer access and medicine, infringing on fundamental rights. He urged law enforcement to adhere to legal norms rather than political orders. DMK's TKS Elangovan criticized TVK's political inexperience and suggested legal retaliation against any parallel defamatory remarks from TVK members.