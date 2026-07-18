Historic Political Shifts: Lok Sabha at Potential Crossroads with New Mergers

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, is considering the merger of rebel party MPs from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena with other factions. This decision may strengthen the NDA's position in parliament. Concurrently, the Centre plans to reintroduce a significant constitutional amendment impacting the Lok Sabha seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 19:16 IST
Historic Political Shifts: Lok Sabha at Potential Crossroads with New Mergers
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapidly evolving political landscape, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is preparing to make a pivotal decision regarding the merger of 20 dissident Trinamool Congress MPs with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Similarly, a faction of six Shiv Sena MPs is aligning with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Sources indicate that Birla is consulting experts before reaching a final verdict.

Last month saw rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar lead a group of 20 MPs in a merger with the regional NCPI, while six members of Shiv Sena (UBT) aligned with Eknath Shinde's leadership. Additionally, Speaker Birla may also rule on the DMK's appeal for separate seating arrangement following its split from the INDIA bloc as the Congress shifted alliances in Tamil Nadu post-election.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could see its Lok Sabha strength rise from 292 to 318 seats if these mergers are approved, inching closer to a two-thirds majority. In parallel developments, the Centre is speculated to reintroduce the far-reaching Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, aiming to expand Lok Sabha seats and guarantee 33% legislative reservation for women under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.

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