Karnataka Launches Free Doorstep Delivery of Caste Certificates

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar unveils a new initiative for free doorstep delivery of caste certificates, simplifying access to government services. The program aims to protect citizens' identity and enhance transparency, with digital certificates and empowered Deputy Tahsildars expediting processes for residence certificates across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 14:56 IST
Karnataka Launches Free Doorstep Delivery of Caste Certificates
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards citizen-centric governance, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday launched a program for the free doorstep delivery of caste certificates across the state. The initiative also grants Deputy Tahsildars the authority to issue permanent residence certificates, aiming to reduce bureaucratic delays.

Speaking at the launch, CM Shivakumar highlighted that the program is not just about issuing certificates but ensuring government services are accessible without the need for citizens to visit multiple offices. Currently, 4.85 crore digital caste certificates have been distributed to Deputy Commissioners across various districts for local distribution.

To maintain transparency, a mobile app records beneficiaries' details like Aadhaar and mobile numbers, and acknowledgements upon delivery. Citizens can also download their certificates online or obtain printed versions for free at government assistance centres, an effort to further push 'doorstep governance.'

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