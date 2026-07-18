Nation Mourns the Loss of Chennamma, Pillar of Strength

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy paid an emotional tribute to his mother, Chennamma, who passed away in Bengaluru. Remembered for her unwavering support, she was admired for her humility. Leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and Congress President Kharge, expressed condolences, highlighting her quiet strength and dedication to family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 22:49 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Chennamma, Pillar of Strength
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy paid an emotional tribute on Saturday to his mother, Chennamma, who passed away after battling illness at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Struggling to hold back tears, Kumaraswamy recounted her unwavering support for the family and his father, especially during his political career.

'My mother was a very simple woman. She supported my father throughout his political journey. Because of her sacrifices, my father achieved national prominence, even becoming the Prime Minister. Despite this, her life remained humble. She had been struggling with health issues for the past year. We admitted her to the hospital a few days ago due to her deteriorating condition. Despite doctors' efforts, it was ultimately God's decision to call her. Her mortal remains will stay in Bengaluru until tomorrow afternoon, after which we will take her to our village for cremation on Monday,' Kumaraswamy stated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally conveyed condolences to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda over the demise of his wife, Chennamma.

'Deeply pained by Chennamma's passing, Chennamma was respected for her humility and societal contributions. My thoughts are with Shri Deve Gowda Ji and his family during this difficult time,' the Prime Minister posted. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described Chennamma as the 'quiet strength' of the Gowda family, while Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recalled her as a pillar of courage, steadfast beside Deve Gowda during his political tenure.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also expressed condolences, reflecting on how Chennamma had been a constant beacon of strength in Gowda's public life. He prayed for peace for her soul and strength for the grieving family. (ANI)

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