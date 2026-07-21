DNA Expert Testifies in High-Profile Shraddha Walkar Murder Trial

The Saket Court in Delhi on Tuesday recorded pivotal testimonies in the ongoing murder trial of Shraddha Walkar, with defendant Aaftab Amin Poonawala facing serious allegations. A key DNA expert's statement was documented, shedding light on the biological examinations conducted during the investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi oversaw the session, recording the examination-in-chief of V R Girnar, a prosecution witness. Among those present were Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey and the complainant’s counsel Advocate Seema Samridhi Kushwaha. The accused is being defended by Advocate Akshay Bhandari.

Dr. Girnar testified that the critical exhibits, received on December 23, 2022, were thoroughly examined, documented, and reported by January 3, 2023. Confirming procedural adherence, Girnar's testimony added significant weight to the prosecution's evidence. The court is scheduled to hear Sub Inspector Sandeep's statement next.