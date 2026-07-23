Smooth Journey Ahead: Traffic Arrangements for Neelkanth Yatra

In an effort to ensure a seamless journey for Kanwar pilgrims heading to Neelkanth, Uttarakhand authorities have implemented special traffic arrangements. A crucial coordination meeting was convened on Wednesday, focusing on the integration between key areas such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti, and Laxman Jhula.

Dehradun Rural SP Jai Baluni emphasized the significance of inter-agency coordination. "We've discussed various logistics, including strategic parking at IDPL in the Muni Ki Reti area and clear traffic movement plans. These measures aim to support the uninterrupted flow of both pedestrian and vehicular traffic," stated SP Baluni.

Special attention is being given to return routes and alternative pathways in the event of flooding or restricted vehicle movement. SP Baluni assured a warm welcome for the 'Kanwariyas' and urged pilgrims to maintain a positive spirit. Emphasizing safety and harmony, she reiterated the state's commitment to facilitating a memorable pilgrimage for all.