Smooth Journey Ahead: Traffic Arrangements for Neelkanth Yatra

Authorities in Uttarakhand have coordinated traffic plans for the Neelkanth Yatra, ensuring a smooth pilgrimage for Kanwar pilgrims. The focus is on effective inter-agency cooperation and comprehensive parking arrangements. The annual yatra, from July 30 to August 11, is a sacred journey for devotees of Lord Shiva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:25 IST
Smooth Journey Ahead: Traffic Arrangements for Neelkanth Yatra
Dehradun Rural SP Jai Baluni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an effort to ensure a seamless journey for Kanwar pilgrims heading to Neelkanth, Uttarakhand authorities have implemented special traffic arrangements. A crucial coordination meeting was convened on Wednesday, focusing on the integration between key areas such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti, and Laxman Jhula.

Dehradun Rural SP Jai Baluni emphasized the significance of inter-agency coordination. "We've discussed various logistics, including strategic parking at IDPL in the Muni Ki Reti area and clear traffic movement plans. These measures aim to support the uninterrupted flow of both pedestrian and vehicular traffic," stated SP Baluni.

Special attention is being given to return routes and alternative pathways in the event of flooding or restricted vehicle movement. SP Baluni assured a warm welcome for the 'Kanwariyas' and urged pilgrims to maintain a positive spirit. Emphasizing safety and harmony, she reiterated the state's commitment to facilitating a memorable pilgrimage for all.

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