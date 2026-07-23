Swift Justice: Fast-Track Courts Introduced to Combat Paper Leaks

In a significant move heralded as a 'historic and visionary step,' Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to establish fast-track courts specifically designed for the rapid resolution of paper leak cases. He emphasized the importance of this initiative in safeguarding the futures of millions of students by effectively curbing organized crimes like paper leaks. The Chief Minister stated that such courts would enhance the transparency and credibility of the examination system and ensure that students' hard work is never compromised.

Prime Minister Modi echoed this sentiment in his recent announcement on X, asserting that the welfare and future of the country's youth are of paramount importance. He made a firm commitment to setting up fast-track courts that would ensure prompt and stringent punishment for those involved in such malpractices. Modi's message was clear: anyone threatening the future of young people would face severe consequences.

Meanwhile, criticism emerged from CPI(M) leader Chigurupati Babu Rao in Vijayawada, who accused the central government of ignoring student concerns over the NEET issue. Rao criticized Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's handling of the situation and questioned his lack of resignation amid ongoing unrest. He denounced the government's approach as dismissive and more focused on retaining power rather than addressing student grievances effectively.