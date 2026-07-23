Delhi Metro Shutters Stations Amid Intensifying CJP Protests

Sixteen metro stations in New Delhi were closed due to Cockroach Janta Party protests over the NEET paper leak issue. The closures come amid demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Security has been heightened as clashes broke out, injuring a police officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:29 IST
Delhi Metro Shutters Stations Amid Intensifying CJP Protests
Visual from Seva Teerth metro station (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In response to heightened security concerns, sixteen metro stations across New Delhi were closed indefinitely starting at 7:30 AM on Thursday as protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) escalated. According to an announcement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on X (formerly Twitter), the stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, and Patel Chowk, among others.

Despite the closures, interchange services remain available at key stations like Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat. The move comes amid ongoing CJP demonstrations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak scandal. Security has been intensified across the capital, with heavy police presence at Jantar Mantar.

Tensions escalated as a Delhi Police officer was injured during a confrontation in Connaught Place on Wednesday night. Miscreants reportedly attacked security personnel with stones and bottles, resulting in ACP Vivek Bhagat being hospitalized. Meanwhile, attempts by opposition MPs to visit activist Sonam Wangchuk, hospitalized at Medanta, were reportedly thwarted, prompting criticism of the government for ignoring youth concerns.

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