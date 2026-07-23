Tensions Rise: Crimean Casualties and Drone Assaults

In a recent attack on the Russian-controlled peninsula of Crimea, a Ukrainian offensive resulted in one fatality and four injuries, including two children, according to Sergei Aksyonov, the governor appointed by Russia.

Elsewhere, in Ulyanovsk, east of Moscow, Ukrainian drones targeted an energy facility, igniting a fire, as reported by the regional governor. Meanwhile, civilian infrastructure also came under fire in the Voronezh region, said Alexander Gusev.

According to reports from Russian news agencies citing the Defence Ministry, Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted 223 Ukrainian drones overnight, showcasing the ongoing tensions in the region.