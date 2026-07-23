UK's Bold Tax Cuts: A New Dawn for Pubs and Music Venues

The UK government is set to boost the hospitality and entertainment sectors by slashing business rates for pubs, clubs, and live music venues by 20% from April, as confirmed by Downing Street on Thursday.

This significant cut will save the average pub approximately 1,100 pounds next year and positively impact nearly 32,000 venues across the country. To fund this initiative, the government will reassess tax relief for certain businesses, such as vape shops, which are considered less beneficial to community development.

Additionally, Downing Street has vowed to enforce stricter compliance on businesses using online marketplaces to ensure tax obligations are met. These measures are part of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's strategy to tackle the cost-of-living crisis by reducing utility-related taxes and capping bus ticket prices.