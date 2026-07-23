BJP Pledges Fast-Track Courts to Protect Student Futures

BJP chief Nitin Nabin has reiterated the government's dedication to safeguarding the hard-earned futures of India's youth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Addressing concerns around examination integrity, Nabin announced that fast-track courts will be established to deliver rigorous and swift justice for offenses like paper leaks.

In a statement on X, Nabin emphasized the importance of protecting the aspirations and hard work of young Indians. His comments echoed PM Modi's commitment to prioritizing youth welfare, stressing that those compromising student futures will face severe consequences.

Supporting these measures, BJP MP Madan Rathore highlighted the necessity of strict laws and penalties to deter and punish those involved in paper leaks. Rathore indicated the government's resolve to ensure no one responsible escapes justice, aligning with Modi’s vision for student protection.