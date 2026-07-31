Gujarat Police to integrate traffic complaints with emergency response number 112 from August 1

To enhance citizen convenience and ensure faster response, the Gujarat Police has integrated its traffic complaint helpline with the nationwide 112 (Emergency Response Support System - ERSS). From August 1, 2026, all traffic-related complaints and representations made over the phone can only be registered through 112.

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, the existing toll-free traffic complaint number (1800 233 1122) was receiving relatively few complaints. Therefore, as part of the Government of India's Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) initiative to bring all emergency services under a single platform, the traffic complaint helpline has been integrated with 112. The complaint helpline number has changed; however, all online and app-based channels for registering traffic complaints will continue to operate unchanged.

The State Traffic Branch has urged citizens to use the 112 helpline for all future traffic-related complaints, suggestions, and representations, and to support the police in ensuring smooth traffic management and safe road travel across the State. Significantly, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall across the State. In case of traffic congestion due to waterlogging, fallen trees, or similar situations, citizens can seek immediate assistance by calling 112.

The police are fully prepared to ensure smooth traffic movement and minimise inconvenience during any rain-related emergency. With the integration of traffic complaints into the 112 helpline, citizens no longer need to remember different helpline numbers and can rely on a single emergency number for assistance. Earlier, to make rural women associated with Sakhi Mandals financially Atmanirbhar and increase their income, the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC) has launched the 'Marketing Support Scheme'.

Under the scheme, Rs 25 crore will be provided during 2026-27 to help Sakhi Mandals connect their products to e-commerce platforms, giving them access to national and international markets. Implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and guided by Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and Minister of State Sanjaysinh Mahida, the scheme will help rural women sell their locally made products online and connect them directly with global markets.

Until now, products made by Self-Help Groups were mainly sold at local fairs and exhibitions. Under the new scheme, women will receive financial assistance to complete the required formalities for registering on e-commerce platforms. This includes GST registration up to Rs 15,000, FSSAI licence up to Rs 10,000, and PAN Card registration up to Rs 2,000. Additionally, an online sales incentive of Rs 20 per order will be provided, with lifetime assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for each Sakhi Mandal. This initiative will help rural women earn from home and become 'Lakhpati Didis', while giving a strong boost to the rural economy. (ANI)