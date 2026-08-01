"No point in releasing water to another state when Karnataka is facing shortage": Union Minister V Somanna

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna on Saturday highlighted that Karnataka's upcoming all-party meeting will help chart the way forward amid a serious water shortage, emphasising that decisions must respect constitutional frameworks and Supreme Court directives. Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Somanna said the state was facing a serious water shortage and stressed that Karnataka's interests must be protected while adhering to the federal structure.

"The Chief Minister has called an all-party meeting tomorrow. As a minister in the Government of India, we believe in the federal structure and want everything to function accordingly. But when Karnataka itself is facing a water shortage, there is no point in releasing water to another state. Let us see what emerges from the meeting tomorrow, and then we will react," he said. He said the Supreme Court would examine the legal and constitutional aspects of the issue and that all stakeholders were bound to follow its directions.

"The Supreme Court is there to look at the pros and cons, hear appeals and monitor the advisory committee constituted by the Government of India. Whoever is involved has to function according to the Supreme Court's directives. Babasaheb Ambedkar laid a strong constitutional foundation for the country, and we have to work within that framework," Somanna said. Referring to a recent meeting of Karnataka Members of Parliament convened in New Delhi by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Somanna said the discussion was constructive and focused on the state's development.

"I attended the meeting called by DK Shivakumar. It was a very good initiative. The Government of India assists several departments, while sectors such as highways, railways and irrigation require separate coordination. The discussions were complementary to Karnataka's development, and the Chief Minister also responded positively," he said. Highlighting cooperation between the Centre and the state, Somanna praised a recent meeting convened by the state leadership for focusing on Karnataka's developmental goals, which he noted are vital for achieving PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

"We want all states to develop under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Karnataka must develop if India is to become a developed nation by 2047," he said. "It is the duty of the Opposition to protest while asserting the state's rights. Prime Minister Modi has a clear vision for development. In my 50 years in politics, I have not seen development of this scale by the Government of India," he added.

While acknowledging the passion of veteran Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj regarding a bandh call, Somanna cautioned against causing inconvenience to common citizens, while defending the opposition's right to raise public concerns. "Vatal Nagaraj is a very senior leader. At the age of 90, his passion to fight deserves appreciation. But he should decide what is in the state's best interest after considering all aspects. I do not want common people to be inconvenienced," he said. (ANI)