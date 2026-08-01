Kulgam terror attack: Farooq Abdullah asks why incidents happen "whenever we seek statehood"

Speaking to ANI, Abdullah said it was not yet known who was behind the attack and questioned why such incidents occurred whenever the demand for restoration of statehood gained momentum.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 16:33 IST
Kulgam terror attack: Farooq Abdullah asks why incidents happen "whenever we seek statehood"
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called for a thorough investigation into the killing of two migrant workers in the Kellam area of Kulgam district, saying the perpetrators must be identified. Addressing reporters, Abdullah said it was not yet known who was behind the attack and questioned why such incidents occurred whenever the demand for restoration of statehood gained momentum.

"It is not even known who carried out the attack or who the perpetrators are. There must be an investigation to identify the attackers. I do not know why this happens only when we ask for the restoration of statehood," Abdullah said. Reacting to the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed grief over the killings and said repeated terror attacks had raised questions over the Centre's claims that terrorism would end after the abrogation of Article 370.

"It is deeply saddening. Similar incidents happened earlier in Pahalgam and Anantnag, and now two migrant labourers who had come to earn a living have been killed. We have reached a point where we are tired of repeatedly condemning such attacks," Choudhary told ANI. Referring to the constitutional changes made in 2019, he said, "Article 370 was revoked, and the state was downgraded to a Union Territory on the promise that terrorism would end. Six years later, if killings are still taking place."

Earlier today, a second migrant worker, who was critically injured in last evening's terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries, officials said. According to officials, the man had been undergoing treatment at a local hospital after terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers yesterday. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he passed away early this morning. One migrant worker was killed in the firing yesterday.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the entire Kellam area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers.(ANI)

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