Soccer-Bournemouth sign Portugal centre-back Silva from Benfica

Bournemouth has strengthened their defence with the signing of 22-year-old Portugal international Antonio Silva from Benfica for approximately 26 million pounds.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 19:45 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth sign Portugal centre-back Silva from Benfica
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Bournemouth have strengthened their ​defence with the ​signing of Portugal international ‌Antonio ​Silva, who joined the Premier League side from Benfica on Saturday. ‌Media reports said the move cost Bournemouth about 26 million pounds ($35 million). The 22-year-old is set to replace Marcos Senesi, ‌who left Bournemouth to join Tottenham Hotspur on ‌a free transfer.

Silva has made 235 appearances for Benfica in all competitions and was named the Portuguese Primeira Liga's defender of ⁠the ​year when ⁠he helped the club to win the title in 2022-23. He was ⁠also part of the Portugal squad that won the Nations ​League last year.

"Despite being only 22, he has ⁠already built an outstanding level of experience at one of Europe's ⁠biggest ​clubs," said Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth's president of football operations. Bournemouth, who will play in Europe for ⁠the first time after earning a Europa League berth last ⁠season, kick ⁠off their Premier League campaign at Manchester City on August 23.

($1 = 0.7418 pounds)

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