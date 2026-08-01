Celebrated Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, who ​set a record for the fastest ascent of the world's 14 ​highest mountains, died in an avalanche during an expedition in ‌Pakistan, ​his company said on Saturday. “Today it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” his expedition organising company Elite Exped said in ‌an Instagram post.

“We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive,” it added, without giving details. Purja, 43, and nine others had been missing since Thursday after being struck by an avalanche on the 8,051-metre (26,414-foot) Broad Peak, the world's 12th-highest mountain, a technically difficult climb in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region. Officials said ‌the bodies of Purja and other climbers were located in a difficult site and had yet to be retrieved.

Purja, who served in the British ‌military with the Gurkhas and later in special forces, completed the record-breaking feat in six months in 2019. He became widely known internationally after the Netflix documentary chronicling his journey, "14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible," was released two years later. The 10 mountaineers were caught in an avalanche around midday on Thursday. Six of the 10 were Nepalis and the others were from Pakistan, Oman, the U.S. ⁠and China.

Search ​crews recovered three bodies on Friday. Chhang ⁠Dawa Sherpa, a board director of Seven Summit Treks which had three Sherpa guides among the dead climbers, said the remaining bodies were "spotted and identified" with the help of drone footage and ⁠were yet to be retrieved.

"They are in a difficult spot and have not been retrieved yet," Chhang told Reuters. He said that unlike Nepal, Pakistan does not have the practice ​of long-line rescue by helicopters on the mountains.

"We have to take into account the safety of those who go and retrieve the bodies." Sajid ⁠Hussain, deputy director of the tourism department of Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, said the rescue operation was still ongoing.

"Rescue teams have successfully identified the location of the victims; however, they have not yet ⁠been ​able to recover and bring them down safely," he told Reuters. "Although the location has been confirmed, the recovery mission has not yet been successful."

Hussain said this is an "extremely challenging" mountain recovery operation that requires rescuers to climb to the site. While drone surveillance and aerial reconnaissance have helped identify the exact location, ⁠reaching the victims and safely recovering them remains a highly difficult task, he said.

In 2019, Purja climbed Annapurna, the 10th-highest mountain in the world. He then ⁠began taking on other 8,000-metre peaks. Of ⁠the world's 14 highest mountains, eight are in Nepal, five in Pakistan and one in the Tibet region of China. Climbing experts say barely more than three dozen mountaineers have climbed all 14 peaks to date. Broad Peak is considered ‌one of Pakistan's most ‌challenging climbs.