'Entire state stands with you': Karnataka CM Shivakumar appeals to PM Modi to work together

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together for the development of the state and the country, saying that "India has to grow with Karnataka." Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru, Shivakumar said that the entire state stands with the Prime Minister and expressed his willingness to work together to make the country proud.

"The entire state stands with you (PM Modi). We want to work together. I appeal to you, let us all work together. This is a great state. India has to grow with Karnataka, and Karnataka will be with you. Let us work together and make this country proud," he said. "I have a lot of things to say, but I was given only five minutes. I don't want to waste your time. Prime Minister's message is very important for the country," Shivakumar added.

Calling the occasion historic, Shivakumar said he was proud to have Prime Minister Modi present at the event and described the inauguration as an important moment for the country's youth movement. "Today, I am very proud that my honourable Prime Minister is here for this great event. This is a historic event for the youth movement of this country," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also felicitated during the inauguration ceremony of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka. During the event, PM said that Mysuru holds an important place in the life of Swami Vivekananda and expressed confidence that the Viveka Smaraka would emerge as a vibrant centre to inspire the youth to contribute towards building a better society.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru, PM Modi highlighted the contribution of India's youth to the country's progress across various sectors. He said that India's youth power was driving the country's progress and contributing to the success of initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

"Powered by the capabilities of our youth, India is making strides across various sectors. The energy of our young people is the driving force behind the success of initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and 'Make in India'," he said. (ANI)