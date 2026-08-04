Delhi HC directs immediate removal of fire safety deficiencies at RML hospital's super speciality block

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to take immediate steps to rectify the remaining fire safety deficiencies in the Super Speciality Block of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after receiving the latest inspection report from the Delhi Fire Service. A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Social Jurist, a civil rights group.

Senior Advocate Satyakam appeared for the petitioner along with Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh. The Union of India and other respondents were represented by Central Government Standing Counsel Jagdish Chandra along with Advocate Aishwarya Sinha, Maanya Saxena, Lakshay Kumar and Abhishek Sharma. Standing Counsel (Civil) Sameer Vashisht appeared for the Delhi Fire Service along with Advocates Harshita Nathrani and Aryaman Vachher, assisted by BhupenderPrakash, Assistant Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service. During the hearing, the Court impleaded the Chief Architect of the CPWD as a respondent and issued notice, which was accepted by CGSC Pratima N Lakra on behalf of the newly impleaded respondent.

The Delhi Fire Service informed the Court that the hospital's application for a fire safety certificate was first rejected on March 9, 2026, after inspectors found 20 deficiencies during inspection. The Fire Department further submitted that a fresh inspection was carried out on July 4, 2026, but none of the deficiencies identified earlier had been rectified. Consequently, the application for the fire safety certificate was again rejected on July 22, 2026. Copies of both rejection orders were taken on record by the Court.

The Standing Counsel for the Delhi Fire Service further informed the bench that another inspection was conducted on August 1, 2026. Based on that inspection, a fresh report identifying the remaining deficiencies is being prepared and will be shared with the hospital authorities as well as the Chief Architect of the CPWD within three days. Recording the submission, the High Court directed that once the report is shared, the Chief Architect of the CPWD shall immediately take steps to remove the remaining deficiencies, noting that the construction pertains to a super speciality hospital facility.

"It is needless to emphasise that construction of such facility at the earliest will be in public interest and, therefore, no delay in completion of construction or removal of deficiencies required for issuance of fire clearance certificate can be accepted," the Court observed. The Court also noted the submission made on behalf of the hospital that, except for the fire safety certificate, all other statutory permissions have already been obtained.

The bench requested Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma to assist the Court, observing that the issue involved in the petition relates to the construction of a hospital. It directed the hospital authorities and the newly impleaded Chief Architect of the CPWD to file status reports before the next hearing. The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 7, and has been directed to be placed "High on Board." (ANI)