MP: CM Mohan Yadav attends investors' meet in Mumbai to attract investment for Gwalior Telecom Manufacturing Zone

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday attended an Investor Round Table and roadshow program organised in Mumbai to attract investments for the proposed Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior. The special investors' meet was organised to showcase the proposed Telecom Manufacturing Zone and highlight investment opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh. During the event, the state government presented the project's roadmap and invited investors to participate in the initiative.

"Today, there is an 'Telecom Manufacturing Zone Investors' Meet and Roadshow' program regarding the telecom communications zone proposed in Gwalior in collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh and the Government of India. I have come to Mumbai to participate in it. Today, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and I will present this scheme and details related to investments to investors here," CM Yadav said. Expressing confidence over investor participation, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a preferred investment destination due to its investor-friendly policies and business ecosystem.

"I am fully confident that, given the growing interest in various types of investments in Madhya Pradesh, a large number of investors here will also want to partner with our state. Our state provides excellent facilities, ease of doing business, and a smooth operational environment for all types of investors. Moreover, our consistent policies have generated significant interest among investors. Let us all come together to take the country forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister, and let Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra progress hand in hand," the CM added. On July 30, the Madhya Pradesh government and the Government of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish India's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior, aimed to boost telecom and electronics manufacturing, attracting investments, and generating large-scale employment. (ANI)