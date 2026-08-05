Delhi Police bust illegal cyber call centre linked to online fraud, six arrested from Indore

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police's Dwarka district has busted an illegal cyber call centre allegedly involved in online fraud and arrested six accused from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. During the raid, police seized 28 computers, electronic devices, and several incriminating documents.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate the racket was part of a large-scale cyber fraud network targeting unsuspecting victims.Further probe is underway to track the financial trail and identify other associates linked to the syndicate. Recently, the Supreme Court issued a series of nationwide directions to strengthen measures against digital arrest scams, directing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) on mule accounts within four weeks and calling for faster implementation of cyber fraud redressal mechanisms across the country

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the directions after taking note of a status report filed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of the Union Ministry of Home. Among the key directions, the bench directed all States, Union Territories and law enforcement agencies to operationalise, at the earliest, the Grievance Redressal Module and the Money Restoration Module introduced under the Ministry of Home Affairs' January 2 SOP governing the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and Cyber RMS.

States were also asked to undertake public awareness campaigns on digital arrest scams and available reporting and redressal mechanisms. "The SOP is also to be supplied to the Registrar General of every High Court," said the apex court.

Registrar Generals of all High Courts were directed to inform courts and adjudicating authorities dealing with bank account freezing cases about these grievance mechanisms so that affected persons may first avail these remedies, without prejudice to their statutory or constitutional rights. (ANI)