Supreme Court Urges Calcutta High Court to Ensure Security for Election Appellate Tribunal Head

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by asking the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to address and potentially fulfill retired judge Ananya Kanti Roy Saraswati's plea for security. This request is essential as she currently leads an election appellate tribunal tasked with handling disputes from the Special Intensive Revision process concerning electoral rolls in West Bengal.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, supported by Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan, refrained from issuing a direct order. Instead, they urged the Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice to consider appropriate measures to ensure the retired judge's safety while she carries out her duties amidst the sensitive and often contentious electoral roll revisions.

Saraswati’s current role is part of a broader initiative by the Supreme Court to ensure a fair process in the run-up to the State Assembly elections by creating an appellate body dedicated to these electoral roll challenges. This move follows the Supreme Court's directives to establish a special tribunal mechanism, including the appointment of judicial officers and retired judges, like Saraswati, to adjudicate appeals related to voter inclusion or deletion disputes.