Supreme Court Urges Calcutta High Court to Ensure Security for Election Appellate Tribunal Head

The Supreme Court has requested the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to address a retired judge's plea for security while she heads an election appellate tribunal for resolving electoral roll disputes in West Bengal. The retired judge cited her responsibilities under the Special Intensive Revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 17:51 IST
Supreme Court Urges Calcutta High Court to Ensure Security for Election Appellate Tribunal Head
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step by asking the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to address and potentially fulfill retired judge Ananya Kanti Roy Saraswati's plea for security. This request is essential as she currently leads an election appellate tribunal tasked with handling disputes from the Special Intensive Revision process concerning electoral rolls in West Bengal.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, supported by Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan, refrained from issuing a direct order. Instead, they urged the Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice to consider appropriate measures to ensure the retired judge's safety while she carries out her duties amidst the sensitive and often contentious electoral roll revisions.

Saraswati’s current role is part of a broader initiative by the Supreme Court to ensure a fair process in the run-up to the State Assembly elections by creating an appellate body dedicated to these electoral roll challenges. This move follows the Supreme Court's directives to establish a special tribunal mechanism, including the appointment of judicial officers and retired judges, like Saraswati, to adjudicate appeals related to voter inclusion or deletion disputes.

TRENDING

1
Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the Top
Blog

Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the T...

Global
2
James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

Marshall Islands
3
Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

New Zealand
4
NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Social Spending Works Differently Across CEE and Poverty Gains Don’t Always Reduce Inequality

Why Strong AI Governance Could Shape Public Acceptance of Deepfakes

When AI Becomes the Thinker, Students Risk Losing the Learning

Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026