Major Cough Syrup Seizure Exposes Unlicensed Drug Distribution Network

The Ahmedabad Special Operations Group (SOG) has confiscated over 5,000 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup and filed charges against companies operating without a license. The crackdown reveals a widespread illegal operation stretching to North India. Investigations continue to uncover deeper network involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:53 IST
Major Cough Syrup Seizure Exposes Unlicensed Drug Distribution Network
5,050 bottles of Codeine Phosphate-based cough syrup seized in Gujarat (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Ahmedabad Special Operations Group (SOG) has uncovered a vast unlicensed drug distribution network, seizing 5,050 bottles of Codeine Phosphate-laden cough syrup and registering a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The enforcement action targets both an alleged unlicensed supplier and a recipient entity in Mizoram.

Addressing the media, SOG Assistant Commissioner of Police, SS Ninama, detailed the investigation's findings, pointing out dispatches by the unlicensed company to a Mizoram-based firm also operating without a valid license. This revelation expands the probe, originally sparked by suspicions of widespread deliveries to northern states, into a broader investigation.

The crackdown has prompted the enforcement bodies to meticulously investigate the breadth of the illegal operations, track the source of the contraband, and pinpoint the extent of its distribution network. The Crime Branch continues to scrutinize the roles of identified individuals, Hiren Kantilal Patel and Parsh Vora, while probing the depths of their alleged network.

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