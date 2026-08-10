Imran Masood: Central Government's FCRA Bill Threatens Democracy

Congress MP Imran Masood criticized the Central Government's FCRA Amendment Bill and slated delimitation exercise, accusing it of seeking authoritarian control. He emphasized the importance of democratic dialogue in student movements against recruitment exam reforms in Jharkhand, where Congress is in a coalition government, supporting peaceful protests of job aspirants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:58 IST
Imran Masood: Central Government's FCRA Bill Threatens Democracy
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Imran Masood unleashed a vehement critique against the Central Government on Monday, calling out its alleged authoritarian maneuvers through the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill and proposed delimitation exercise. In a statement to ANI in the national capital, he argued that these actions aim to consolidate governmental supremacy, stifling opposition and civil society.

Masood accused the administration of 'dictatorship tendencies,' emphasizing that democracy's essence stands at stake. The contentious FCRA Amendment Bill, reintroduced during Lok Sabha’s Monsoon Session, targets modifying the 2010 Act under the guise of transparency. It proposes establishing a Designated Authority to manage foreign contributions, especially where FCRA registrations flounder.

Concurrently, Masood voiced solidarity with job aspirants in Jharkhand agitating for recruitment exam reforms, reinforcing Congress's stance with student-led protests. He stressed the pertinence of dialogue, not force, in addressing grievances. Protests, coordinated by the 'JPSC JSSC Reform Manch,' witnessed organized efforts to maintain order, as demonstrators demanded a CBI probe into alleged exam irregularities.

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