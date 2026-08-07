Congress Whip Galvanizes MPs Amid Controversial FCRA Bill Discussions

The Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members, mandating their presence in the House from August 10 to 12. This comes as Parliament braces for high-stakes debates on the controversial Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Opposition from various minority groups has heightened tensions, with delegations meeting Home Minister Amit Shah to voice their concerns. Among these, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, accompanied by religious leaders, has requested either the withdrawal of the bill or its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed scrutiny.

The contentious bill, reintroduced in the Lok Sabha, seeks to amend the 2010 FCRA Act to enhance accountability, but critics argue it threatens minority-run institutions' survival by implementing stringent asset management regulations.