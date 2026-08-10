India's Groundwater Challenge: Key Statistics and Initiatives Unveiled

India’s groundwater resources have been assessed, revealing 449 BCM rechargeable annually. Significant groundwater is used for irrigation. Unveiling water management initiatives, Minister CR Patil highlights efforts such as tap water provisions, aquifer mapping, and water conservation, emphasizing the sustainability of national groundwater resources amidst challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:27 IST
India's Groundwater Challenge: Key Statistics and Initiatives Unveiled
Visual from Lok Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's groundwater resources are under evaluation with the latest Dynamic Ground Water Resources Assessment, 2025. The country can recharge 449 Billion Cubic Metres (BCM) of groundwater annually, with extractable resources marked at 408 BCM and consumption reaching 247 BCM. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil addressed Parliament on these vital statistics, emphasizing their impact on water usage and policy.

Minister Patil highlights that 87% (215 BCM) of total groundwater extraction supports irrigation, with domestic and industrial uses accounting for 11% and 2%, respectively. The Stage of Ground Water Extraction nationwide is assessed at 60.63%. Nine states and union territories, including Punjab and Rajasthan, exceed this average, signaling potential over-extraction concerns in 281 districts.

Groundwater quality is broadly potable, but localized issues like salinity and fluoride in Bihar persist. CR Patil detailed initiatives like the National Aquifer Mapping and Management Programme and Jal Jeevan Mission to bolster water management. Efforts include aquifer mapping, providing rural tap connections, and constructing water conservation projects to ensure sustainable groundwater management in India.

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