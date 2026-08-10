Supreme Court to Hear Tamil Nadu's Appeal on Cauvery Water Distribution

The Supreme Court will address Tamil Nadu’s urgent plea on August 13, as the state seeks enforcement of the Cauvery Water Management Authority's directive for Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily for 15 days. This decision follows the non-compliance report submitted by the Tamil Nadu government earlier this month.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, will preside over the hearing. Tamil Nadu, represented by senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, demands the release of a total of 4.536 TMC of water, stressing the necessity for delivery by August 12.

The ongoing Cauvery water dispute has seen legal interventions over the years. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party has also petitioned the court to enforce previous judgments and directives, highlighting Karnataka's failure to comply with established water-sharing agreements, intensifying the regional water-sharing dispute.