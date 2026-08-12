Chennai Corporation Denies Property Tax Hike Amidst Controversy

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has firmly denied rumors of a property tax hike, clarifying that recent demand notices were merely aimed at rectifying under-assessed or incorrectly assessed properties. This move comes amidst widespread speculation and confusion among property owners in the region.

Commissioner GS Sameeran explained that the revised notices, targeted at specific property owners and commercial establishments, were introduced to ensure accuracy and proper revenue collection. The process involved advanced tools such as GIS mapping and satellite data to identify area discrepancies. Owners have been given a 15-day window to appeal these assessments.

In a separate development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay presented a significant resolution in the state assembly. The proposal demands the implementation of a 33% reservation for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, arguing that it is an imperative matter of social justice. The resolution aims to safeguard the political influence of southern states in Parliament.