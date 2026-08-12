Tamil Nadu's Strategic Push: Delimitation Resolution Echoes DMK's Legislative Vision

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution advocating for the preservation of Southern states' representation in Parliament by freezing Lok Sabha seats at 543 and called for the implementation of a 33% women's reservation by 2029. The move aligns with DMK’s historical stance against the proposed delimitation increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:33 IST
Tamil Nadu's Strategic Push: Delimitation Resolution Echoes DMK's Legislative Vision
DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a decisive move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday introduced a resolution in the state's Legislative Assembly that seeks to shield southern states' representation in the Lok Sabha by maintaining the current seat count at 543. This resolution aligns with the long-held views of the DMK, a major political player in the region.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan reflected on the historical significance, emphasizing the necessity of protecting Tamil Nadu's political influence. "What happened last time, they pegged the number of seats in each state to the existing number," he noted, highlighting how past decisions helped retain the state's 39 seats despite previous delimitation exercises.

The proposed resolution also calls for the immediate implementation of a 33% reservation for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, using the existing constituencies. CM Vijay reiterated the importance of this move in ensuring social justice, noting that women in Tamil Nadu participate more actively in elections than men. The resolution criticizes the constitutional amendment seeking to expand Lok Sabha seats and instead proposes a freeze on inter-state seat allocation, maintaining the current representative ratio.

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