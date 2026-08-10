Current US News: From Aviation Alerts to Crypto Bills

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) intercepted two aircraft that violated temporary airspace restrictions while President Donald Trump was at his golf club in New Jersey. The two aircraft were guided safely from the restricted area by F-16 fighters, according to NORAD's statement.

In response to potential salmonella contamination, Taylor Farms announced the recall of salsa and guacamole products containing jalapeños sold at retailers such as Walmart and Kroger. The recall comes after Coast Citrus Distributors reported issues with the fresh peppers involved.

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Atlanta due to fumes reported in the cockpit. As a result, one crew member and a passenger sought medical treatment. Delta officials released the information in a statement.