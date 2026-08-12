Madhya Pradesh's Bold Move: Ban on Analogue Paneer to Preserve Milk Purity

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a significant policy shift to ban the production and sale of analogue paneer across the state. This decision aims to reinforce the state's commitment to the purity of naturally produced milk products, as Yadav revealed in a statement to ANI on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's proactive measures in aligning with the bans already implemented by neighboring regions such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh to curb potential dumping threats. State Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel pointed out the health risks associated with improperly manufactured analogue paneer, which often bypass food safety regulations, potentially compromising public health.

Minister Patel issued a stern warning to manufacturers and sellers of analogue paneer, urging them to cease operations immediately or face legal repercussions. Additionally, he underscored the ongoing initiatives under the 'Shuddh Ke Liye Yudh' campaign, particularly vigilant with upcoming festivals, to ensure food safety and integrity for all residents of Madhya Pradesh.