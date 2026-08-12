Arvind Group to Establish Three New Units in Madhya Pradesh, Boosting Economic Ties

In a significant development for Madhya Pradesh's industrial landscape, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in strategic discussions with Arvind Group's Executive Director Kulin S Lalbhai and Vice Chairman Punit Lalbhai in Ahmedabad. The meeting centered around the group's ambitious plans to set up three new production units in Madhya Pradesh, including Dewas (Barlai), PM MITRA Park, and Betma.

The CM revealed that production at the PM MITRA Park facility is expected to commence within a year. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the park in Dhar, marking the beginning of this expansive project. Yadav emphasized the potential employment opportunities this initiative would generate for the state's youth.

Estimated at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, the project will occupy 105 acres, as confirmed by the official release. The meeting also covered potential growth in the textile and apparel sector, water reuse in industrial areas, and communication systems for Simhastha-2028. The CM extended an invitation to the Arvind Group to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit in 2027.