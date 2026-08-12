Arvind Group to Establish Three New Units in Madhya Pradesh, Boosting Economic Ties

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Arvind Group's leadership in Ahmedabad to discuss the establishment of three production units, including PM MITRA Park. The initiative, worth Rs 1,200 crore, aims to enhance relations with Gujarat and spur economic growth through job creation and tax revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 15:45 IST
Arvind Group to Establish Three New Units in Madhya Pradesh, Boosting Economic Ties
MP CM Mohan Yadav meets Arvind Group owner in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Madhya Pradesh's industrial landscape, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in strategic discussions with Arvind Group's Executive Director Kulin S Lalbhai and Vice Chairman Punit Lalbhai in Ahmedabad. The meeting centered around the group's ambitious plans to set up three new production units in Madhya Pradesh, including Dewas (Barlai), PM MITRA Park, and Betma.

The CM revealed that production at the PM MITRA Park facility is expected to commence within a year. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the park in Dhar, marking the beginning of this expansive project. Yadav emphasized the potential employment opportunities this initiative would generate for the state's youth.

Estimated at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, the project will occupy 105 acres, as confirmed by the official release. The meeting also covered potential growth in the textile and apparel sector, water reuse in industrial areas, and communication systems for Simhastha-2028. The CM extended an invitation to the Arvind Group to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit in 2027.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Deliberates ECI's Role in Election Symbol Disputes Amid Shiv Sena Split

Supreme Court Deliberates ECI's Role in Election Symbol Disputes Amid Shiv S...

India
2
Tensions Rise: Taiwan Decries China's 'Provocative' Naval Drill

Tensions Rise: Taiwan Decries China's 'Provocative' Naval Drill

China
3
Saudi Arabia's Strategic Defense Moves Amid Regional Tensions

Saudi Arabia's Strategic Defense Moves Amid Regional Tensions

Saudi Arabia
4
Controversy Strikes as FCRA Amendment Bill Faces Parliamentary Review

Controversy Strikes as FCRA Amendment Bill Faces Parliamentary Review

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026