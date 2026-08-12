Inflation Insights and AI Gains Shape U.S. Market Dynamics

U.S. stock futures inched higher on Wednesday, as investors anticipated significant inflation data that might influence future Federal Reserve policy decisions. The market received a boost from promising earnings reports by AI infrastructure companies.

Economists expect the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to reflect a 0.1% rebound in July. This follows a 0.4% drop in June, with a year-over-year increase projected at 3.4%. The outcome will be key to understanding inflation trends post-Iran conflict, despite energy prices continuing to influence the data.

Market scrutiny is intense as global central banks consider potential interest rate adjustments in response to Middle East oil shocks. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s cautious guidance heightens the attention on economic indicators. AI firms like CoreWeave and Super Micro Computer bolstered the market, with premarket gains reflecting strong sector demand.