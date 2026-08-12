Trump Administration's $900 Million White House Renovation Plan Unveiled

The Trump administration is orchestrating a substantial investment of at least $900 million for renovations at the White House, according to records obtained by the Washington Post.

Rather than securing funds through Congress, the administration has reportedly redirected money from various agencies and private contributors into an account originally intended for routine maintenance. These funds are expected to be utilized for extensive modernization efforts, the report reveals.

Reuters has not yet verified these reports and requests for comments from the White House remain unanswered at this time.