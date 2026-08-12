Trump Administration's $900 Million White House Renovation Plan Unveiled
The Trump administration is reportedly channeling $900 million into White House construction projects, not through Congress but via agency funds and private donations. This significant investment aims at 'modernization projects,' as detailed by the Washington Post, though immediate confirmations from the White House are pending.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration is orchestrating a substantial investment of at least $900 million for renovations at the White House, according to records obtained by the Washington Post.
Rather than securing funds through Congress, the administration has reportedly redirected money from various agencies and private contributors into an account originally intended for routine maintenance. These funds are expected to be utilized for extensive modernization efforts, the report reveals.
Reuters has not yet verified these reports and requests for comments from the White House remain unanswered at this time.
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