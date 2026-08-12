Bangladesh Ready for Challenging Test Series Return in Australia

After 23 years away from Australian soil, Bangladesh's Test cricket team is preparing to face a formidable Australian side in a two-match series, starting with the first Test in Darwin on Thursday. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has identified managing the extra bounce as critical, in light of the team's recent struggles during a practice match against a Cricket Australia XI.

The practice match setback, where Bangladesh was bowled out for a meager 54 runs, has prompted a renewed focus on adaptation and preparation. Shanto expressed confidence in his team's readiness, citing their recent training on bouncy wickets back home as key development, and emphasized the importance of this series opportunity to challenge the world-class Australian bowling attack.

Having achieved a recent ODI series victory against Australia, Bangladesh enters with a degree of optimism. The Test squad has evolved, now positioned fourth in the World Test Championship standings, after noteworthy wins, including a series triumph over Pakistan. Among the squad, Litton Das is set to deepen the batting order, while the bowling department, led by both pace and spin options, anticipates tackling Australia’s seasoned batting line-up.