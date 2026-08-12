Bangladesh Ready for Challenging Test Series Return in Australia

Bangladesh's Test team, led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, is gearing up for a challenging series against Australia after a two-decade hiatus. Key to their strategy will be handling extra bounce, following a recent collapse in a practice match. The first Test begins in Darwin this Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 15:49 IST
Bangladesh Ready for Challenging Test Series Return in Australia
Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After 23 years away from Australian soil, Bangladesh's Test cricket team is preparing to face a formidable Australian side in a two-match series, starting with the first Test in Darwin on Thursday. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has identified managing the extra bounce as critical, in light of the team's recent struggles during a practice match against a Cricket Australia XI.

The practice match setback, where Bangladesh was bowled out for a meager 54 runs, has prompted a renewed focus on adaptation and preparation. Shanto expressed confidence in his team's readiness, citing their recent training on bouncy wickets back home as key development, and emphasized the importance of this series opportunity to challenge the world-class Australian bowling attack.

Having achieved a recent ODI series victory against Australia, Bangladesh enters with a degree of optimism. The Test squad has evolved, now positioned fourth in the World Test Championship standings, after noteworthy wins, including a series triumph over Pakistan. Among the squad, Litton Das is set to deepen the batting order, while the bowling department, led by both pace and spin options, anticipates tackling Australia’s seasoned batting line-up.

TRENDING

1
Shree TMT Enhances Infrastructure Presence with Prestigious Approvals

Shree TMT Enhances Infrastructure Presence with Prestigious Approvals

Global
2
UP Warriorz Gear Up for WPL 2027 with Bengaluru Camp

UP Warriorz Gear Up for WPL 2027 with Bengaluru Camp

Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Ex-Ambassador on Trial for Trespass

Diplomatic Standoff: Ex-Ambassador on Trial for Trespass

Myanmar
4
F-16 Crash Landing: Pilot Survives Dramatic Ejection

F-16 Crash Landing: Pilot Survives Dramatic Ejection

Turkey

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026