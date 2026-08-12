CBI Charges 13 in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Scandal

The Rouse Avenue Court, on Wednesday, acknowledged the comprehensive charge sheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against 13 defendants involved in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak scandal. The court has scheduled a session for Thursday to deliberate on the framing of charges against the accused.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta, presiding over the Fast Track Court, noted the extensive evidence compiled, stretching into 20,000 pages. The CBI, while presenting the charge sheet, also requested authorization to extend the investigation. The court has asked the accused for responses regarding this application, and it will continue discussions on the matter on Thursday.

In this high-profile case, legal counsel Hemant Shah, joined by Karan Mann and Vikas Mann, opposed further CBI investigations without court consent following the charge sheet's submission. With the inclusion of 360 witnesses and extensive documentary evidence, the agency maintains it has enough grounds to pursue additional inquiries to ensure justice is served.