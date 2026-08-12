Jharkhand Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over JPSC-JSSC Exam Scandal

Jharkhand's opposition leader Babulal Marandi has accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of obstructing a CBI probe into exam irregularities, fearing it could lead to his imprisonment. Marandi claims the state uses local agencies to shield the powerful from central investigations, amidst ongoing student protests demanding a fair inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:48 IST
Jharkhand Political Storm: Accusations Fly Over JPSC-JSSC Exam Scandal
Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious political standoff in Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, Leader of the Opposition, has leveled serious allegations against Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Marandi accused Soren of intentionally thwarting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into irregularities surrounding the JPSC and JSSC examinations, suggesting the Chief Minister fears incarceration if a fair investigation transpires.

The BJP leader charged the state government with engaging its agencies, including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), to shield high-profile accused individuals from scrutiny by central bodies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Citing specific instances, Marandi noted that actions such as mysterious arrests post-ED interventions indicate deliberate shielding maneuvers to protect prominent suspects.

Marandi further alleged a systemic nexus involving top state officials and job sale rackets, undermining impartiality in probes. Highlighting key figures reportedly entangled in these examinations, Marandi asserted that these associations cast doubt on the integrity of investigations conducted under state oversight, fueling student distrust and protests demanding a high-level CBI inquiry.

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