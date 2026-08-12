BJP Leader Demands CBI Probe into Jharkhand Exam Scandal amid Student Protests

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao has described the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand as a 'genuine movement' and called on the Jharkhand government to transfer the controversial Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) paper-leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing the media, Rao highlighted that the protests stem from legitimate student concerns regarding recruitment examination rigging, alleging that the situation has been wrongly politicized. He insisted that students’ grievances should be handled with utmost seriousness, stressing their movement was not politically motivated.

Rao further claimed that certain entities were using the unrest to create turmoil in the state, allegedly supported by the INDIA bloc and leaders such as Hemant Soren, but made it clear that the student cause should remain the focal point. He demanded transparency and accountability, urging an independent CBI probe to ensure fairness and justice for the affected students.