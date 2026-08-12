BJP Leader Demands CBI Probe into Jharkhand Exam Scandal amid Student Protests
BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao urged the Jharkhand government to hand over the JPSC paper-leak case to the CBI, amid ongoing student protests in Ranchi. Rao emphasized the protests are a genuine movement devoid of political backing and criticized the politicization of the issue.
- Country:
- India
HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao has described the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand as a 'genuine movement' and called on the Jharkhand government to transfer the controversial Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) paper-leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Addressing the media, Rao highlighted that the protests stem from legitimate student concerns regarding recruitment examination rigging, alleging that the situation has been wrongly politicized. He insisted that students’ grievances should be handled with utmost seriousness, stressing their movement was not politically motivated.
Rao further claimed that certain entities were using the unrest to create turmoil in the state, allegedly supported by the INDIA bloc and leaders such as Hemant Soren, but made it clear that the student cause should remain the focal point. He demanded transparency and accountability, urging an independent CBI probe to ensure fairness and justice for the affected students.
ALSO READ
-
Rajya Sabha Tensions Flare: 'Lungi Wala' Remark Sparks Outrage
-
Protests and Accusations: Political Clash Over Student Agitations
-
JPSC-JSSC Aspirants' Agitation Heats Up Amid Allegations and Health Concerns
-
Political Turmoil Intensifies Over Jharkhand's Youth Employment Crisis
-
Vande Mataram Debate Sparks Political Unrest in Kerala