India's Evolving Foreign Funding Regulations: A Closer Look at FCRA

Foreign funding regulations in India, under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), have a long history, dating back to 1976 when it was first implemented by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Over the years, the law has been significantly tightened, most notably during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

Carlo Lombardi, a Senior Analyst on India-Italy relations, underscores the importance of this regulatory framework. While acknowledging NGOs' positive contributions, he also highlights their potential as instruments of foreign policy, underscoring the necessity for stringent monitoring of international funding sources.

As India seeks to maintain oversight on foreign contributions, the recent move to refer the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee signifies an ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability. The Act is designed not as a ban but as a registration regime to safeguard national interests against inappropriate foreign influence.