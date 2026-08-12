India's Evolving Foreign Funding Regulations: A Closer Look at FCRA

India's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) has evolved since its 1976 introduction under Indira Gandhi, impacting NGO funding. Strengthened through multiple amendments to enhance transparency, the Act reflects global concerns about foreign influence. A recent amendment bill submitted to a committee underscores continued efforts to regulate cross-border financial flows effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 17:03 IST
India's Evolving Foreign Funding Regulations: A Closer Look at FCRA
Senior analyst and Advisor, India-Italy relations, Carlo Lombardi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Foreign funding regulations in India, under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), have a long history, dating back to 1976 when it was first implemented by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Over the years, the law has been significantly tightened, most notably during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

Carlo Lombardi, a Senior Analyst on India-Italy relations, underscores the importance of this regulatory framework. While acknowledging NGOs' positive contributions, he also highlights their potential as instruments of foreign policy, underscoring the necessity for stringent monitoring of international funding sources.

As India seeks to maintain oversight on foreign contributions, the recent move to refer the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee signifies an ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability. The Act is designed not as a ban but as a registration regime to safeguard national interests against inappropriate foreign influence.

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