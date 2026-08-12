Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Sicily's Air Travel Again

Mount Etna's recent ash emissions forced the suspension of flights at Sicily's Catania airport, causing widespread travel disruption during the peak summer season. Flights were diverted to other airports, increasing pressure on them. Delays and cancellations also affected nearby regions like Malta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:58 IST
Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Sicily's Air Travel Again
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  • Country:
  • Italy

Flights at Sicily's Catania airport faced another suspension on Wednesday as Mount Etna emitted fresh ash, compelling authorities to extend airspace restrictions and disrupt travel during the bustling summer holiday season.

SAC, the airport operator, announced that air traffic will remain suspended until 1400 GMT on Thursday due to the closure of affected airspace over eastern Sicily. Travelers are urged to confirm flight statuses with airlines as the situation develops.

The eruption's effects extended beyond Sicily, with overnight cancellations and delays in Malta as volcanic ash drifted south. Although conditions improved on Wednesday, Malta International Airport continued to warn of potential disruptions. Mount Etna often affects operations at Catania, impacting travel during Sicily's busy tourist season.

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