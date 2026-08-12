Bhopal's Battle with Monsoon: A Coordinated Plan in Action

Bhopal, facing heavy rains, saw its administration executing a well-prepared disaster management strategy. Collector Priyank Mishra assured that effective pre-monsoon planning involved key departments, addressing waterlogging issues efficiently. Despite challenges, the focus remains on quick rainwater drainage and immediate response to rain-induced problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:59 IST
Bhopal's Battle with Monsoon: A Coordinated Plan in Action
Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bhopal grapples with heavy monsoon rains, the city’s administration has put into action a comprehensive disaster management plan to combat the persistent issue of waterlogging. According to Collector Priyank Mishra, proactive meetings with the Municipal Corporation, SDERF, traffic police, and revenue department were held before the monsoon to devise an effective action plan for both urban and rural areas.

Collector Mishra emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among all departments involved in disaster management. He personally inspected several affected areas, such as the Banganga River bridge at Itkhedi, highlighting ongoing challenges, especially in areas where buildings impede natural drainage. However, efforts to enhance pre-monsoon cleaning have mitigated previous year's water accumulation problems.

The district administration, while dealing with immediate monsoon challenges, also focuses on implementing long-term solutions. Mishra assured that despite the reality of urban flooding, the local administration aims to facilitate rapid water drainage and ensure swift responses during heavy rainfall. (ANI)

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