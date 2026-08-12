Tragedy on the Waves: Bali-Lombok Ferry Fire

More than 200 people were rescued after a ferry caught fire en route from Bali to Lombok. One passenger died, and authorities continue to search for any missing individuals. This incident follows a similar ferry fire off Madura island, sparking concerns over ferry safety and manifest discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:55 IST
Tragedy on the Waves: Bali-Lombok Ferry Fire
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A ferry traveling from Bali to Lombok caught fire, prompting a large-scale rescue operation by Indonesian authorities. More than 200 people were evacuated, but one passenger, an Indonesian, perished in the incident.

Officials have launched an investigation into the fire's cause, with early signs pointing to a possible overcrowding issue. The incident is reminiscent of a similar tragedy involving ferry KM Mutiara Sentosa 2, which resulted in five deaths.

Indonesia's reliance on ferries as a primary transportation mode highlights ongoing safety challenges, as manifest records often conflict with actual passenger numbers. Authorities are urged to enforce stricter safety regulations to prevent future accidents.

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