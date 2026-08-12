Cooling Inflation Eases Euro Zone Bond Yields as Traders Eye Strait of Hormuz Talks

Euro zone government bond yields fell, influenced by cooling U.S. inflation data and dipped oil prices. Traders await reopening talks of the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. central bank keenly watches inflation before setting further interest rates in September. Traders adjust expectations for European Central Bank's monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:58 IST
Cooling Inflation Eases Euro Zone Bond Yields as Traders Eye Strait of Hormuz Talks
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Government bond yields across the euro zone fell on Wednesday, partly due to a decrease in oil prices and updated data highlighting a slight cooling of U.S. inflation on a year-over-year basis.

Market participants are focused on the anticipated discussions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, although recent attacks on Gulf shipping have cast doubts on a rapid agreement, with entrenched positions from both the U.S. and Iran adding complexity. In this tense backdrop, President Donald Trump asserted U.S. control over the strategic waterway.

The latest inflation data from the U.S. registered annual inflation at 3.4% in July, slightly down from 3.5% the previous month, fitting with the predictions of economic analysts. This development has caused a mild decrease in both U.S. Treasury yields and the eurozone's key bond indices. Investors and market experts anticipate careful scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Reserve as they await August's inflation figures, fundamentally important for the future direction of interest rates.

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