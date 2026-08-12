Government bond yields across the euro zone fell on Wednesday, partly due to a decrease in oil prices and updated data highlighting a slight cooling of U.S. inflation on a year-over-year basis.

Market participants are focused on the anticipated discussions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, although recent attacks on Gulf shipping have cast doubts on a rapid agreement, with entrenched positions from both the U.S. and Iran adding complexity. In this tense backdrop, President Donald Trump asserted U.S. control over the strategic waterway.

The latest inflation data from the U.S. registered annual inflation at 3.4% in July, slightly down from 3.5% the previous month, fitting with the predictions of economic analysts. This development has caused a mild decrease in both U.S. Treasury yields and the eurozone's key bond indices. Investors and market experts anticipate careful scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Reserve as they await August's inflation figures, fundamentally important for the future direction of interest rates.