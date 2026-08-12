Gujarat Unveils Massive Educational Funding with a Focus on Empowering Girls

Gujarat's CM Bhupendra Patel commended PM Modi's educational initiatives, unveiling over Rs. 646 crore in aid to bolster the state's education. Key schemes like 'Namo Laxmi' and 'Namo Saraswati' aim to enhance girls’ science education, ensuring equitable access for all students, aligning with the PM's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:16 IST
Gujarat Unveils Massive Educational Funding with a Focus on Empowering Girls
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the significant strides the state has made in education under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The foundation laid by Modi has catalyzed Gujarat's ongoing development, Patel stated while overseeing the distribution of financial assistance through numerous educational programs.

During an event at Swarnim Sankul, Gandhinagar, more than Rs. 646 crore was directly disbursed to over 4.72 lakh students via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Notable initiatives include the 'Namo Laxmi Yojana,' aiding over 4 lakh girls who succeeded in Class 10 and 12 board exams, and the 'Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana,' which provided support to over 57,000 science students.

Further, Rs. 105 crore was allocated across various scholarship schemes, promoting student research and gender equity in education. The government emphasizes teacher development and student enrolment improvements. Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja affirmed the commitment to enriching the educational landscape by bridging gaps in access and quality, in line with India's future vision.

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