Assam Government Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Flood Relief Initiative

In a decisive move, the Assam government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore to support relief, assistance, and rehabilitation for residents of the flood-ravaged districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat. Addressing the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the use of mobile surveys to assess damages, with ongoing efforts having already covered thousands of affected families.

The Chief Minister assured that the survey, due by September 15, will be conducted with fairness. Flood victims can verify survey inclusions with recourse if omitted. Additionally, housing colonies may be developed for those who lost homes, using the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Eligible individuals for flood compensation through insurance and banking relief were also encouraged to proceed with their claims.

As affected schools prepare to reopen, financial aid has been disbursed to ensure educational resumption. Recognizing Assam's religious fabric, Rs 1.50 lakh is designated to every Naamghar for festivities. The state's vigilance against exploitation during these challenging times is emphasized. Acknowledging grassroots efforts, the government plans to honor 72 YouTubers aiding relief initiatives.