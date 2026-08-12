Court Scrutinizes Meta's Copyright Management System Amid Allegations of Misuse

The Delhi High Court scrutinized Meta's access policies for its Rights Manager tool after allegations that it was exploited by unauthorized users to claim ownership of original content. A content creator highlighted systemic issues preventing genuine creators from protecting intellectual property, urging better safeguards and transparency from Meta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:03 IST
Court Scrutinizes Meta's Copyright Management System Amid Allegations of Misuse
Meta logo (Photo/X/@Meta). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took a critical look at Meta's policy regulating access to its Right Manager's tool amid claims of misuse by unauthorized individuals. Content creator Mohit Kumar alleged this misuse enabled others to illegitimately claim copyright over his original videos shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani urged Meta to disclose its guidelines and the criteria for gaining access to the Rights Manager. Kumar reported being repeatedly denied access to the tool, despite being the original content creator, highlighting potential discrepancies in the eligibility process.

Meta responded, noting that the copyright strikes against Kumar had been rescinded, and any associated removals reinstated. The Court, insisting on further clarity and accountability from Meta, set a subsequent hearing for September 24 to delve deeper into systemic issues affecting digital creators and content ownership.

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