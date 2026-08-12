Court Scrutinizes Meta's Copyright Management System Amid Allegations of Misuse

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took a critical look at Meta's policy regulating access to its Right Manager's tool amid claims of misuse by unauthorized individuals. Content creator Mohit Kumar alleged this misuse enabled others to illegitimately claim copyright over his original videos shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani urged Meta to disclose its guidelines and the criteria for gaining access to the Rights Manager. Kumar reported being repeatedly denied access to the tool, despite being the original content creator, highlighting potential discrepancies in the eligibility process.

Meta responded, noting that the copyright strikes against Kumar had been rescinded, and any associated removals reinstated. The Court, insisting on further clarity and accountability from Meta, set a subsequent hearing for September 24 to delve deeper into systemic issues affecting digital creators and content ownership.