Salvage Efforts Ramp Up Amid Oil Spill Crisis Off Oman
A salvage operation is underway off Oman's coast to contain a massive oil spill from the tanker Caroline Bezengi, believed to be the result of an unexplained attack. The spill poses significant environmental risks to a nearby marine nature reserve, complicating efforts due to adverse weather conditions and international tensions.
- Country:
- Oman
Salvors with specialized vessels are racing against time to contain an oil spill off the coast of Oman, a risk management firm revealed on Thursday. The spill from the Russian carrier, Caroline Bezengi, resulted from an unexplained attack in June, spreading near a protected marine area.
Equipped with 100 metric tons of gear, the operation involves salvage ships, aircraft, and experts. The tanker held 800,000 barrels of Russian crude and ran aground near an Omani reserve, affecting habitats for creatures like humpback whales. Heavy monsoons are complicating containment efforts.
Oman's agriculture, fisheries, and water resources ministry is assessing the spill's impact on sea life and fish markets. Fishermen are urged to avoid the area and report anomalies. Caroline Bezengi, traveling a volatile route amid international conflicts, emphasized the global ripple effects of the crisis.
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