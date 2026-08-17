Rahul Gandhi Slams NTA Over Re-Exam Fiasco: Calls for Accountability

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the National Testing Agency (NTA) for rescheduling UGC-NET exams in three subjects due to paper errors. He accuses the Modi government of failing students and demands accountability, emphasizing the detrimental impact on candidates' time, resources, and future prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi Slams NTA Over Re-Exam Fiasco: Calls for Accountability
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lambasted the National Testing Agency (NTA) following its decision to re-conduct UGC-NET exams for English, Commerce, and Sociology due to faulty papers and repeated questions. Gandhi blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the government of ignoring student welfare.

Gandhi expressed his discontent on social media, highlighting that the NTA's mishandling had burdened thousands of candidates, who must retake the exams this September. He described the current examination system as an 'extraction machine' that exploits students without offering meaningful returns such as employment opportunities.

The Congress leader also called for accountability, urging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign and questioning NTA's transparency. He criticized the agency for its longstanding issues, demanding an explanation for the delay in detecting errors and addressing the broader impact on students' futures.

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