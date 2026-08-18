Bombay High Court Orders Maharashtra FDA to Compensate Sweets Shop Over Licence Suspension

The Bombay High Court has ruled in favor of a Pune-based sweets shop, instructing the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to compensate the shop with Rs 5 lakh. The directive comes after the court questioned the extended suspension of the shop's food licence despite it having met most safety norms.

The shop's licence was initially suspended on June 12 due to hygiene shortcomings spotted during an inspection. However, following a compliance report from the shop, a July 13 re-inspection confirmed that 98 percent of the safety parameters were fulfilled. The court nullified the ongoing suspension and authorized the shop to resume operations.

Moreover, the FDA has been active in cracking down on various food businesses across the state. They examined 86 establishments selling online, issuing 60 improvement notices, and suspending 14 licenses. The inspections also led to significant seizures and several arrests over unauthorized food items, according to official releases.